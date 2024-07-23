Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCI opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

