Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 39 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in NVR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NVR by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded down $41.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8,599.33. 30,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,502. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,698.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7,604.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,687.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

