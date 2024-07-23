Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 77,491 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,491 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 360,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,855,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 470,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of DB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,591. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

