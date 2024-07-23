Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 20,110 Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.12.

Shares of NYSE:BIRK traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. 943,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

