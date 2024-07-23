Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 902.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,351 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,738,000 after buying an additional 345,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after buying an additional 136,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after buying an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Up 1.5 %

SHOO stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. 702,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.