Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 87,616 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.