Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,130 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,142 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,412,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,045,797. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.