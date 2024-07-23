Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 186.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 82.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Celestica by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,462. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

