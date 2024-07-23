Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.2 %

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.76. 116,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.84 and a fifty-two week high of $323.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.41.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.