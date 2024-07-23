Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.35 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after buying an additional 1,516,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,149,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

