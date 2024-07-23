Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $930,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 819,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,810. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

