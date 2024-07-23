Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,523 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 3,561,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,827. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

