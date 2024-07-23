Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 6,151 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 178.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. 777,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock worth $3,074,765 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

