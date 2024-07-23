Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

CCJ traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

