Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.