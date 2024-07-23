Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 296,127 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296,127 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 106.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,403 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after buying an additional 1,549,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 1,235,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after buying an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 1.3 %

INFY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,991,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,805,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Infosys

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.