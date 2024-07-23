Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 3,056 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of OneMain by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 789,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

