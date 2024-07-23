Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.71 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.