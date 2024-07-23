Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.94 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

