Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.21 Million Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,804. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

