Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.57 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 43.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 90.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Trading Up 3.1 %

DDS traded up $12.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.66. 107,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.39 and a 1 year high of $476.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.85 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

