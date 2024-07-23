Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $725,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. 1,934,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,896. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

