Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,096 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter worth $203,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPHR traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. 600,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.42. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

