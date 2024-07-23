Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $165,169.40 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,408.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SEZL traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,412. Sezzle Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a market cap of $495.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEZL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

