Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.100-11.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.40 EPS.

SHW stock traded up $10.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.30. 883,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.02 and its 200-day moving average is $313.73. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

