Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.48

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 56434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 412,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.