Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) received a C$17.00 price objective from equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.27. 123,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

