Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 43,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 124,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 22.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.31.

About Silver One Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.