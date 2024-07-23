SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $700.82 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,640.51 or 1.00055203 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00076225 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59722031 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,162,445.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

