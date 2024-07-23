SingularityNET Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $808.38 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $808.38 million and $2.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,557.83 or 0.99994328 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00075359 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59722031 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,162,445.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

