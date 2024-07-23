SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.82

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 84453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth $16,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth $15,083,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 13.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 621,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 75,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

