SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.82

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 84453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.
SiriusPoint Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%.
Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.