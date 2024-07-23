Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.
WestRock is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The company is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard by tons produced, and one of the largest producers of high-graphics preprinted linerboard on the basis of net sales in North America.
