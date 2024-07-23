Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up to $14.78

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.16. Snap shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 2,847,464 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967 over the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $13,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

