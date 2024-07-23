Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,325 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $254,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.61. 3,248,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

