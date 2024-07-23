SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 206,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $265.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

