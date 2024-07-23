Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 382,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 385,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $564.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

