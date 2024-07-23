Solchat Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.24 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Solchat token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solchat has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Solchat has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $2.62 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solchat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solchat Profile

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.04686109 USD and is down -10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,319,526.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solchat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solchat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solchat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.