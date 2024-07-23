SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0103

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $154,042.69 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

