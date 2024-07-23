Songbird (SGB) Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Songbird token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $126.28 million and approximately $550,076.67 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,910,432,779 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

