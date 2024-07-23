South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 1.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) shares shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 2,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

