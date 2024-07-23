South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 1.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 2,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

