SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.72

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.72 and last traded at $95.61, with a volume of 415123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

