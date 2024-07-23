SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

