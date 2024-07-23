Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Macquarie

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Macquarie from $345.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.74.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $35.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,640,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.40 and its 200-day moving average is $274.26. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $343.40.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,681,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

