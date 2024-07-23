STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $2,731,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 121,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

