Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.71.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.55 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

