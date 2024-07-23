Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.84 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Status has a total market cap of $96.84 million and $4.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,092.55 or 1.00046884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00075412 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,569,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,817,011.0149274 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02465116 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $192,995,384.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

