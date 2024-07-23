Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. Sells 70,444 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steelcase Stock Up 2.4 %

SCS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 504,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Steelcase by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

