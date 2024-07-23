Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 1,375,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,814,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

