Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $73.12.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STC

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.