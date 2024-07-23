Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of General Motors Call Options (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 91,057 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,759 call options.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,872,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital grew its position in General Motors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

